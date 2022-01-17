Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,721 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $55.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

