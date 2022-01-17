Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $178.42 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

