Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,370 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after buying an additional 212,307 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

