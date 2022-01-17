Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADC stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

