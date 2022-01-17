Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

