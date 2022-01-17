Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $606,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after acquiring an additional 434,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in InterDigital by 241.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 226,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 105.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,034 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in InterDigital by 190.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.26%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

