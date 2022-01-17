Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $105.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.