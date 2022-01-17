Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.30.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

