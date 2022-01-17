Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $716,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

PKG opened at $137.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.41. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

