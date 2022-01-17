Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $372.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

