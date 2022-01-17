Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VAQC opened at $9.76 on Monday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

