VeChain (VET) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $4.81 billion and $199.19 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000131 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009670 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

