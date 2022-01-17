Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Sells 39,100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.5% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $10.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.89. 40,158,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,995,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

