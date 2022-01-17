Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 6.1% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,495,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.