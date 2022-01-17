Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 271 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $1,212,333. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

