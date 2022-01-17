Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 49.8% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

