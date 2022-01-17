Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 973 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.2% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $128.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

