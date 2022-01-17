Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 6,352 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,037,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,205 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

