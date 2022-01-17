Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $502,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

