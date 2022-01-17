Vantage Consulting Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

NYSE AWK opened at $163.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

