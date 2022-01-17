Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,853,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $286.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.76. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.97 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

