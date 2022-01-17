Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $433.47 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.