UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post sales of $645.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.00 million and the lowest is $578.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million.

UWMC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 2,085,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,500. UWM has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

