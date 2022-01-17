Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.81.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,299 shares of company stock worth $5,129,569 in the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.