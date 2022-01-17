USDJ Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07616992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,205.54 or 0.99838963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007739 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

