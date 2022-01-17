US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 19.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 78.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

USFD stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 246.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

