US Bancorp DE Sells 21,388 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $219,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,831,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average of $168.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

