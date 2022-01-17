US Bancorp DE Sells 19,125 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,142,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Tower were worth $303,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.82 on Monday, hitting $250.62. 2,549,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

