US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,121,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,201 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.4% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 3M were worth $723,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 59.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.51. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.