US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,388,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,147 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $169,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.69. 13,133,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,249,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

