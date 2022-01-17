US Bancorp DE Acquires 403,479 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 5.74% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $357,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 941,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.27. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

