UREEQA (URQA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,213.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $4.22 million and $46,213.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00069853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.47 or 0.07586641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,048.37 or 0.99987175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007608 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

