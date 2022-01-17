Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Lowered to $223.00 at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $223.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.36.

UPST opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 138.89. Upstart has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,705,366 shares of company stock valued at $349,853,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

