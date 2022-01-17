Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $230.00 Average PT from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $6.47 on Friday, reaching $164.29. 384,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,526. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

