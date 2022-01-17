United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $135,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,042,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.70.

NYSE:URI opened at $327.82 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.22 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.