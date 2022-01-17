UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Major Shareholder Sells $14,088.27 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 73 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $14,088.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Matthew Croatti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Croatti sold 85 shares of UniFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $17,201.45.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $194.87 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $189.84 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.25.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,895,000 after purchasing an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

