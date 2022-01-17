Unicly Chris McCann Collection Market Cap Reaches $233,961.97 (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a total market cap of $233,961.97 and $3,832.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.77 or 0.07741719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,855.98 or 0.99730132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008154 BTC.

About Unicly Chris McCann Collection

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Trading

