Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Up 46.3% in December

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 74,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

ULBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.73. 218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $92.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

