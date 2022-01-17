UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.84.

UCBJY opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

