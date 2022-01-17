UBS Group Cuts E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target to €11.00

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
EONGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $14.05 on Friday. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
