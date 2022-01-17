UBS Group Cuts E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target to €11.00

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $14.05 on Friday. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

