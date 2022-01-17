UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,680 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($22.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.13) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,603.80 ($21.77).

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 67.72 ($0.92) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,708.72 ($23.19). 13,520,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,205. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,583.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,490.25. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.58). The stock has a market cap of £85.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

In other news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

