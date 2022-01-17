Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

