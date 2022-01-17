Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 317,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 3,550,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

