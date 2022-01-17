Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,086 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $637.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

