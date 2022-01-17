Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$10.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.46.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.56. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.41 and a 52-week high of C$8.47.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.