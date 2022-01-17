Truist Trims SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Target Price to $39.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price objective cut by Truist from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $24.34 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $394.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.34.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

