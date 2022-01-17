Truist Securities Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $230.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $13.46 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $215.70 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $216.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average is $170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

