Truist Securities Cuts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $55.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BALY. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.22.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,110,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 976,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

