Truist Securities Cuts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $21.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

AR opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

