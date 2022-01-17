Truist Securities Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $75.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.22.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.76 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $1,208,694 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 598,367 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

